Moongazer by Llew Summers: Picturing Canterbury

Sculptor Llew Summers, with his sculpture Moongazer which the Rawhiti Community Arts Council wants to install near the North New Brighton Community Hall. 9 July 1988.

Do you have any photographs of Llew Summers or his sculptures? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information