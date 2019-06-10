National Volunteer Week 2019 – 16 to 22 June

National Volunteer Week 2019 runs from Sunday 16 to Saturday 22 June. This year’s theme is:

“Whiria te tangata – weaving the people together”.

There are many benefits of volunteering for both you and your community. You can learn new skills, increase self-confidence, meet new people and make important community connections.

Volunteering is a great way to improve your mental well-being, happiness and genuinely make a difference.

Like many people, I am physically inactive sitting in an office behind a computer for much of the day. It is easy to get caught up with day-to-day life of work, home … repeat. Despite holding down a full time job, I think I could make more time to try new things - even if it is only one hour a week / fortnight.

Volunteering can be incorporated into your daily life. Living in New Brighton, I find myself regularly picking up litter on a beach / estuary walk. Although, my effort has a small impact on a much larger problem, it all helps. I ultimately feel a better, happier person knowing I have potentially stopped a bird or other creature being harmed. I have also delivered fliers petitioning the government to improve protection of Maui’s and Hector dolphins. While, I have done a couple of volunteer things, I know I could do more.

Volunteer Expo at Tūranga

Many local and national organisations welcome volunteers. On Sunday 16 June, 10am-3pm, we're bringing a variety of organisations together to showcase the volunteer opportunities available in Christchurch. Explore and talk with staff from various organisations. Become part of the collective contribution of 1.2 million volunteers who enrich Aotearoa New Zealand. Don’t be shy! Whether you have a lot of time or a little, come along! Take pride contributing to a cause. Find out more.

Opportunities in Christchurch / Canterbury

Volunteering New Zealand

More information