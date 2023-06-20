National Volunteer Week Te Wiki Tūao a-Motu: 18 to 24 June 2023

National Volunteer Week runs from Sunday 18 to Saturday 24 June. It honours the collective energies and mana of volunteers in Aotearoa.

It’s a time to recognise and celebrate volunteers, a time to shine – pīataata. Let’s thank volunteers for the difference they make and the impact they have on our communities. This year's theme is:

“He wā pīataata - Time to shine."

There are many benefits of volunteering for both you and your community. You can learn new skills, increase self-confidence, meet new people and make important community connections. Volunteering is a great way to improve your mental wellbeing, happiness and genuinely make a difference.

Friends of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Hoahoa o Ngā Kete Wānanga-o-Ōtautahi

Friends of Christchurch City Libraries support the libraries with advocacy and fund raising. Our Friend help and support our successful annual book sale.

Over the years their efforts have seen a range of useful things added to libraries such as digital cameras, iPods, wheelchairs and special book trolleys.

Find out more on the Friends of the Library page

Celebrating local volunteers

An event hosted by Volunteering Canterbury, held on Monday 19 June, awarded recognition to outstanding volunteer contribution. Volunteering Canterbury Outreach Manager Glenda Martin says awards were presented to 27 individuals and 11 groups. “Nominations for awards were received across Ōtautahi Christchurch and reflected the diversity of volunteering which happens within our community." Volunteers contribute some 598,000 hours and impact the lives of 303,000 individuals in the Ōtautahi Christchurch community.

Read more: National Volunteer Week kicks off with a round of applause, Newsline, 20 June 2023

