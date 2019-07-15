New Zealand International Film Festival 2019 – watch the films, read the books

It's time to browse the brochure, it's time to light the lights! The New Zealand International Film Festival in Christchurch was launched today. Check out all the films on show. It's on from Thursday 2 August to Sunday 19 August. Tickets go on sale this Friday 19 July. Pick up a brochure from libraries, Lumiere, or the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Based on Books

Have a delve into movies based on books:

Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) are thirty-something best friends in Dublin, where partying hard is still their way to have fun, but the reality of getting older is getting harder to ignore. Based on the book Animals by Emma Jane Unsworth.

Animals



A sweeping – and sobering – account of the way that concentrated wealth has both shaped our past and is creating a deeply unequal future. Based on economist Thomas Piketty’s bestselling book. Brought to the big screen by New Zealand director Justin Pemberton,

Capital in the Twenty-first Century



The Miracle of the Little Prince profiles dedicated translators who use Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless and overwhelmingly emotional novella The Little Prince to help keep dying, frequently less spoken and documented languages alive.

The Little Prince



NZIFF-related Books

Here are the movie-related books from this year's Christchurch leg of the New Zealand International Film Festival:

Find music by - and books about - singer Aretha Franklin.

Find books and resources about director Andrei Tarkovsky.

Find books by and about Dr Ruth Westheimer.

Find books about the 1987 Rugby World Cup.

Find books and movies about fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.

Find books about M. C. Escher.

Find books and documentaries about fashion designer Halston.

Find books and resources about politician Silvio Berlusconi.

Find music by - and books about - opera singer Maria Callas.

Find music by - and books and movies about - Leonard Cohen.

Read So Long, Marianne by Kari Hesthamar.

Find books about former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev.

Find music by - and books about - legendary jazz musician Miles Davis.

Find books about Māori carving.

Find books about artist L.S. Lowry.

Find books about New Zealand photographer Peter Peryer.

Find music and books by musician PJ Harvey.

Find books about the New Zealand wine industry.

Find films by - and about - director Agnès Varda.

Find books about artist Christo.

Kanopy

Film Fest Fan! You will love oduce you to our latest eResource Kanopy! Kanopy is an online video streaming service with a great collection of award-winning independent, international, classic films, and documentaries. It's free with your library card number and password / PIN.

There is a huge collection of films to choose from including titles shown at previous film festivals, and top New Zealand titles like Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Waru.

Follow the Festival

