New Zealand International Film Festival 2019 – watch the films, read the books

It's time to browse the brochure, it's time to light the lights! The New Zealand International Film Festival in Christchurch was launched today. Check out all the films on show. It's on from Thursday 2 August to Sunday 19 August. Tickets go on sale this Friday 19 July. Pick up a brochure from libraries, Lumiere, or the Isaac Theatre Royal.
Based on Books
Have a delve into movies based on books:
Animals
Holliday Grainger and Alia Shawkat (Arrested Development) are thirty-something best friends in Dublin, where partying hard is still their way to have fun, but the reality of getting older is getting harder to ignore. Based on the book Animals by Emma Jane Unsworth.
Capital in the 21st century
A sweeping – and sobering – account of the way that concentrated wealth has both shaped our past and is creating a deeply unequal future. Based on economist Thomas Piketty’s bestselling book. Brought to the big screen by New Zealand director Justin Pemberton,
The Miracle of the Little Prince
The Miracle of the Little Prince profiles dedicated translators who use Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s timeless and overwhelmingly emotional novella The Little Prince to help keep dying, frequently less spoken and documented languages alive.
NZIFF-related Books
Here are the movie-related books from this year's Christchurch leg of the New Zealand International Film Festival:
Amazing Grace
Find music by - and books about - singer Aretha Franklin.
Andrei Rublev
Find books and resources about director Andrei Tarkovsky.
Ask Dr Ruth
Find books by and about Dr Ruth Westheimer.
By the balls
Find books about the 1987 Rugby World Cup.
Celebration: Yves Saint Laurent
Find books and movies about fashion designer Yves Saint Laurent.
Escher: Journey into infinity
Find books about M. C. Escher.
Halston
Find books and documentaries about fashion designer Halston.
Loro
Find books and resources about politician Silvio Berlusconi.
Maria by Callas
Find music by - and books about - opera singer Maria Callas.
Marianne and Leonard - Words of love
Find music by - and books and movies about - Leonard Cohen.
Read So Long, Marianne by Kari Hesthamar.
Meeting Gorbachev
Find books about former Soviet Union president Mikhail Gorbachev.
Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool
Find music by - and books about - legendary jazz musician Miles Davis.
MO TE IWI - Carving for the people
Find books about Māori carving.
Mrs Lowry and Son
Find books about artist L.S. Lowry.
Peter Peryer: The art of seeing
Find books about New Zealand photographer Peter Peryer.
PJ Harvey: A dog called money
Find music and books by musician PJ Harvey.
A Seat at the table
Find books about the New Zealand wine industry.
Varda by Agnès
Find films by - and about - director Agnès Varda.
Walking on Water
Find books about artist Christo.
Kanopy
Film Fest Fan! You will love oduce you to our latest eResource Kanopy! Kanopy is an online video streaming service with a great collection of award-winning independent, international, classic films, and documentaries. It's free with your library card number and password / PIN.
There is a huge collection of films to choose from including titles shown at previous film festivals, and top New Zealand titles like Boy, Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Waru.
