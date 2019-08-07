Podcast – Gender identity

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Wanting to know more about gender diversity but not sure who to ask, or don't want to cause offence by asking the 'wrong' question? This podcast is for you: Alice Andersen (LGBTQIA+ support group Qtopia) and Jennifer Shields (trans advocate and consultant) talk us through vocab, stats and the gender diverse experience.

Part I: The acronym 'LGBTQIA+'; T for transgender and transexual; gender identity vs biological sex; gender identity vs sexual identity; 'cisgender', 'gender diverse', 'gender neutral'; statistics about gender diversity in NZ

Part II: Western society as heteronormative, seeing gender as binary;

the social and personal need for labels for identification; what happens when someone does not 'fit' these norms; self-harm etc; indigenous understandings of gender

Part III: No single pathway to recognising one's own gender diversity; the social, legal and medical processes which someone might undertake to make known their gender diversity; how gender diversity affects the individual and their networks; barriers to people supporting gender diverse individuals - often worried about causing offence; work being done in schools

Part IV: How is NZ doing in terms of recognising gender diversity?; increasing awareness among young people of gender diversity; the need for more public education around gender diversity

Transcript of the show

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: