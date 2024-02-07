Podcast – UDHR at 75

by

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

10 December 2023 marked 75 years since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

To commemorate this milestone, this special Speak Up-Kōrerotia episode compiles YOUR thoughts on human rights. Each of the more than twenty contributors approached the brief in their own way, sharing their own human rights journeys or speaking about human rights issues they are passionate about.

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.

Transcript - UDHR at 75

Find more in our collection

Catalogue record for Human Rights in New Zealand Emerging FaultlinesCatalogue record for The universal declaration of human rightsCatalogue record for A World Made New Eleanor Roosevelt and the Universal Declaration of Human RightsCatalogue record for Free? Stories Celebrating Human RightsCatalogue record for Protecting Human Rights in Occupied Palestine: Working Through the United NationsCatalogue record for International human rights lawCatalogue record for Human Rights: a Documentary on the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights (streaming audio)Catalogue record for Eleanor Roosevelt Reads the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Ca. 1948 (streaming video)

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

History and Current Events Newsletter

QUIZ: A Christchurch summertime

Books for Kids and Tweens newsletter

Discover New Posts

Recent necrology, January 2024

History and Current Events Newsletter

Unveiling the Chinese Dragon in the Year of the Dragon

Add a comment to: Podcast – UDHR at 75

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi