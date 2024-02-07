Podcast – UDHR at 75

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

10 December 2023 marked 75 years since the signing of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

To commemorate this milestone, this special Speak Up-Kōrerotia episode compiles YOUR thoughts on human rights. Each of the more than twenty contributors approached the brief in their own way, sharing their own human rights journeys or speaking about human rights issues they are passionate about.

This show first aired on Canterbury's Plains FM 96.9, and was made with the assistance on NZ On Air.

Find more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: