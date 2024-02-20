Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Guests Prudence Walker (Te Kahui Tika Tangata - Human Rights Commission), Jacqui Scott (Dyspraxia Support Group of NZ), Rich Rowley (Brain Badge) and Sarah Macdonald (Diversity Works) draw on their personal and professional experiences to talk through the many complexities of neurodiversity and how businesses might work to better accommodate neurodivergent staff.
Transcript - Neurodiversity in the workplace
Find out more at the library
- Find titles about neurodiversity
- Our page about neurodiversity
- Sensory times at libraries
- Reading list: Neurodiversity - Our Voices - Teens
- Reading list: Picture Books about Neurodiversity, Autism & Sensory Issues
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.
Add a comment to: Podcast – Neurodiversity in the workplace