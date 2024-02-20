Podcast – Neurodiversity in the workplace

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests Prudence Walker (Te Kahui Tika Tangata - Human Rights Commission), Jacqui Scott (Dyspraxia Support Group of NZ), Rich Rowley (Brain Badge) and Sarah Macdonald (Diversity Works) draw on their personal and professional experiences to talk through the many complexities of neurodiversity and how businesses might work to better accommodate neurodivergent staff.

 

Transcript - Neurodiversity in the workplace

Catalogue record for How to ADHDCatalogue record for Raising an ADHD childCatalogue record for I am autisticCatalogue record for Un-typicalCatalogue record for Stumbling through space and timeCatalogue record for Simple Low-cost Games and Activities for Sensorimotor LearningCatalogue record for The New Zealand Dyslexia HandbookCatalogue record for This is dyslexiaCatalogue record for The dyslexic advantage

