Podcast – Suffrage 125

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

It is 125 years since New Zealand became the first country to allow women to vote in parliamentary elections. In this show, guests Vanisa Dhiru (National President of the National Council of Women of New Zealand), Katie Pickles (Historian of Women's and Feminist History at the University of Canterbury) and Kym Hamilton (Tokona Te Raki) ponder the history of suffrage in Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as the current state of women's rights in the country. This show is proudly supported by the Ministry for Women's Suffrage 125 Community Fund.

Part I : Brief overview of the Suffrage movement in Aotearoa New Zealand; who exactly was entitled to vote following the 1893 Electoral Act

: Brief overview of the Suffrage movement in Aotearoa New Zealand; who exactly was entitled to vote following the 1893 Electoral Act Part II : Women's rights and challenges in NZ 125 years since Suffrage

: Women's rights and challenges in NZ 125 years since Suffrage Part III : The need for a gender-equal NZ; the need to look at gender beyond stereotypes and beyond the binary

: The need for a gender-equal NZ; the need to look at gender beyond stereotypes and beyond the binary Part IV: Hopes for the future

Transcript - Suffrage 125

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: