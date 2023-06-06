Podcast – Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Sally talks with some of the team behind Asturlab's Eid-al-Fitr celebration in Christchurch: Amir Rojali, Souhila Abdelazziz and Nasrat Hamid.
How do they celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in their home countries, and how does this differ to their celebrations in Aotearoa New Zealand? And what has compelled them to organise a large-scale celebration for the city, and what do they hope to see eventuate?

 

Transcript - Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr

Find out more

Catalogue record for The month that makes the yearCatalogue record for Night of the moonCatalogue record for The gift of RamadanCatalogue record for Once upon an EidCatalogue record for The most exciting EidCatalogue record for My family celebrates Id-ul-FitrCatalogue record for Celebrate Ramadan & Eid Al-FitrCatalogue record for A taste of EidCatalogue record for Happy Eid Al-Fitr The Sweet FestivalCatalogue record for The Ramadan cookbookCatalogue record for Ramadan A Fast of Faith (streaming video)Catalogue record for Ramadan and Id-ul-Fitr

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms:

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi

Similar Posts For You

Samaa among the blossoms: Picturing Canterbury

Podcast - Visiting An Nur mosque

Podcast - Disability rights, Ombudsman and IMM

More by cclstaff

Wonderland Glow Show - win a family pass

Recent necrology, May 2023

History and Current Events Newsletter

Discover New Posts

Discover Canterbury: King Charles III

QUIZ: Winter sports and snowy expeditions

Lost bankpapers in Sydenham Park: Picturing Canterbury