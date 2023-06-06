Podcast – Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Sally talks with some of the team behind Asturlab's Eid-al-Fitr celebration in Christchurch: Amir Rojali, Souhila Abdelazziz and Nasrat Hamid.

How do they celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in their home countries, and how does this differ to their celebrations in Aotearoa New Zealand? And what has compelled them to organise a large-scale celebration for the city, and what do they hope to see eventuate?

