Podcast – Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.
Sally talks with some of the team behind Asturlab's Eid-al-Fitr celebration in Christchurch: Amir Rojali, Souhila Abdelazziz and Nasrat Hamid.
How do they celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in their home countries, and how does this differ to their celebrations in Aotearoa New Zealand? And what has compelled them to organise a large-scale celebration for the city, and what do they hope to see eventuate?
Transcript - Celebrating Eid-al-Fitr
Find out more
- Find library titles about Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr
- Information about Eid al-Fitr via eResources Discovery Search
- Photos of Eid celebrations in Christchurch Canterbury Stories
- Ramadan Kareem رمضان كريم blog post about Ramadan
- Eid Mubarak – wishing you and your loved ones a Blessed Eid blog post by Farah
- Christchurch's Eid celebrations set to be biggest ever, with 10,000 people gathering at Hagley Park Stuff, 24 March 2023
More about Speak up - Kōrerotia
- Speak up - Kōrerotia on Facebook
- Contact the host of the show via speakupkorerotia@gmail.com.