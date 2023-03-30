Women’s Resource Centre: Picturing Canterbury

Women's Resource Centre. Entry in Christchurch Photo Hunt 2017 by Cynthia Roberts CC BY-NC-ND 3.0 NZ. CCL-PH17-069.

Women's Resource Centre at the Arts Centre. The Women's Resource Centre was started in the late 1970s as part of a response to empower women to learn about health, rights, self defence etc.

Share your memories of the Women's Resource Centre . Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of the Women's Resource Centre ? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi