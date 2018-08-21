Quick Questions with Kirsten McDougall – WORD Christchurch

We are asking quick questions of writers and thinkers coming to the WORD Christchurch Festival 2018 (Wednesday 29 August to Sunday 2 September).

Kirsten McDougall has written a book of interconnected short stories, The Invisible Rider, and a novel Tess. She has published stories and non-fiction in Landfall, Sport, Turbine and Tell You What: Great New Zealand Non-fiction 2016.

What are you looking forward to doing in Christchurch?

The literary whisky tasting at WORD Christchurch Festival and seeing what new street art has popped up since I was last there.

What do you think about libraries?

They’re one of the world’s great inventions. They’re a socialist idea that delivers and they create a scene without an economic imperative. In that sense – you might call libraries a kind of art form.

What would be your desert island book?

Share a surprising fact about yourself.

I have really good timing for someone who isn’t a musician. I can pick up rhythms really easily and tap them out on my knees no problem. I wish this was a more recognised party trick than it is.

Kirsten McDougall's sessions at WORD Christchurch Festival 2018

The Body Issue Saturday 1 September 5.30pm