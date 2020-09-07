Recent necrology, August 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
Charles Allen, 1940-2020
British freelance writer and popular historian
Chadwick Boseman, 1976-2020
American actor and producer
Julian Bream, 1933-2020
Uniquely gifted British classical guitarist
Ben Cross, 1947-2020
Stage actor best known for the film Chariots of fire
Leon Fleisher, 1928-2020
American pianist and teacher
Erich Gruenberg, 1924-2020
Violinist who was a mainstay of London concert life
- Denise Johnson, died 2020
Singer with the indie rock group Primal Scream
Douglas MacDiarmid, 1922-2020
Influential New Zealand painter
Eugene McCabe, 1930-2020
Scots-born Irish novelist, short story writer, playwright, and television screenwriter
John Nixon, 1949-2020
Australian abstract artist, exponent of radical modernism