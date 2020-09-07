Recent necrology, August 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Charles Allen, 1940-2020

British freelance writer and popular historian

Chadwick Boseman, 1976-2020

American actor and producer

Julian Bream, 1933-2020

Uniquely gifted British classical guitarist

Ben Cross, 1947-2020

Stage actor best known for the film Chariots of fire

Leon Fleisher, 1928-2020

American pianist and teacher

Erich Gruenberg, 1924-2020

Violinist who was a mainstay of London concert life

Denise Johnson, died 2020

Singer with the indie rock group Primal Scream

Douglas MacDiarmid, 1922-2020

Influential New Zealand painter

Eugene McCabe, 1930-2020

Scots-born Irish novelist, short story writer, playwright, and television screenwriter