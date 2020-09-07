Recent necrology, August 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Charles Allen, 1940-2020
    British freelance writer and popular historian
  • Julian Bream, 1933-2020
    Uniquely gifted British classical guitarist
  • Ben Cross, 1947-2020
    Stage actor best known for the film Chariots of fire

Coromandel God's Terrorists Black Panther 42 Lute Works

  • Erich Gruenberg, 1924-2020
    Violinist who was a mainstay of London concert life
  • Denise Johnson, died 2020
    Singer with the indie rock group Primal Scream
  • Eugene McCabe, 1930-2020
    Scots-born Irish novelist, short story writer, playwright, and television screenwriter
  • John Nixon, 1949-2020
    Australian abstract artist, exponent of radical modernism

The Hurricane Heist Star Trek Quartet for the end of time Colours of a Life Death and Nightingales

