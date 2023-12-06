Recent necrology, November 2023

by

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Antonia Byatt, 1936-2023
    English novelist, short-story writer, and critic
  • Henry Kissinger, 1923-2023
    American politician, diplomat, political scientist, and geopolitical consultant
  • James Traue, 1932-2023
    Doyen of New Zealand librarians

  Possession The children's book Kissinger's shadow Furious devotion Ancestors of the mind

