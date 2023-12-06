Recent necrology, November 2023

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Antonia Byatt, 1936-2023
English novelist, short-story writer, and critic
-
Henry Kissinger, 1923-2023
American politician, diplomat, political scientist, and geopolitical consultant
-
Shane MacGowan, 1957-2023
Irish musician, lead vocalist and songwriter of Celtic punk band The Pogues. Read interviews and reviews from throughout his career in Rock's Backpages
-
James Traue, 1932-2023
Doyen of New Zealand librarians
