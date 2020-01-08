Recent necrology, December 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
David Bellamy, 1933-2019
English author, broadcaster, environmental campaigner and botanist
-
Tony Britton, 1924-2019
Stage and film actor best known for suave comedy in sitcoms
-
Marie Fredriksson, 1958-2019
Swedish pop singer, songwriter, pianist and painter, who was best known as the lead vocalist of pop rock duo Roxette which she formed
-
Robert Massie, 1929-2019
Historian whose Tsarist Russia biography Nicholas and Alexandra became an Oscar-winning film
-
Stuart McMillan, 1933-2019
New Zealand journalist and expert on international affairs
-
Peter Snell, 1938-2019
New Zealand’s greatest Olympian