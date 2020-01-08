Recent necrology, December 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • David Bellamy, 1933-2019
    English author, broadcaster, environmental campaigner and botanist
  • Tony Britton, 1924-2019
    Stage and film actor best known for suave comedy in sitcoms
  • Marie Fredriksson, 1958-2019
    Swedish pop singer, songwriter, pianist and painter, who was best known as the lead vocalist of pop rock duo Roxette which she formed

  • Stuart McMillan, 1933-2019
    New Zealand journalist and expert on international affairs
  • Peter Snell, 1938-2019
    New Zealand’s greatest Olympian
