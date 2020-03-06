Recent necrology, February 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Maurice Askew, 1921-2020

Christchurch artist and lecturer at the School of Fine Arts

Des Britten, 1937-2020

New Zealand restauranteur and Wellington City Missioner

Mary Higgins Clark, 1927-2020

American author of suspense novels

Clive Cussler, 1931-2020

American adventure novelist and underwater explorer

Kirk Douglas, 1916-2020

American actor, producer, director, philanthropist and author

Meredith Etherington-Smith, 1946-2020

British fashion and art journalist and biographer of Salvador Dali

Mirella Freni, 1935-2020

Italian operatic soprano

A. E. Hotchner, 1917-2020

Biographer of Ernest Hemingway and business partner of Paul Newman