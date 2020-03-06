Recent necrology, February 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Maurice Askew, 1921-2020
    Christchurch artist and lecturer at the School of Fine Arts
  • Des Britten, 1937-2020
    New Zealand restauranteur and Wellington City Missioner

  • Clive Cussler, 1931-2020
    American adventure novelist and underwater explorer
  • Kirk Douglas, 1916-2020
    American actor, producer, director, philanthropist and author

  • A. E. Hotchner, 1917-2020
    Biographer of Ernest Hemingway and business partner of Paul Newman
  • Mike Moore, 1949-2020
    New Zealand politician, union organiser and author

