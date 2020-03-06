Recent necrology, February 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
Maurice Askew, 1921-2020
Christchurch artist and lecturer at the School of Fine Arts
Des Britten, 1937-2020
New Zealand restauranteur and Wellington City Missioner
Mary Higgins Clark, 1927-2020
American author of suspense novels
Clive Cussler, 1931-2020
American adventure novelist and underwater explorer
Kirk Douglas, 1916-2020
American actor, producer, director, philanthropist and author
Meredith Etherington-Smith, 1946-2020
British fashion and art journalist and biographer of Salvador Dali
Mirella Freni, 1935-2020
Italian operatic soprano
A. E. Hotchner, 1917-2020
Biographer of Ernest Hemingway and business partner of Paul Newman
Mike Moore, 1949-2020
New Zealand politician, union organiser and author