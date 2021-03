Recent necrology, February 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

Victor Ambrus, 1935-2021

Hungarian-born British illustrator of history, folk tales, and animal story books

Steuart Bedford, 1939-2021

English orchestral and opera conductor and pianist

Chick Corea, 1941-2021

American jazz composer, keyboardist, bandleader and occasional percussionist

Hal Holbrook, 1925-2021

American actor who had a long career playing Mark Twain

Tom Moore, 1920-2021

UK veteran who raised money for healthcare workers

Robert Norman, 1923-2021

New Zealand engineer, environmentalist and author

Ronald Pickup, 1940-2021

English actor active in television, film, and theatre