Recent necrology, January 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

Colin Amodeo, 1942-2022

Christchurch historian and former school teacher

Peter Bogdanovich, 1939-2022

American director, writer, actor, producer, critic, and film historian

Barry Cryer, 1935-2022

English writer, comedian, actor and scriptwriter

Maria Ewing, 1950-2022

American opera singer

Veronica Greenfield, 1943-2022

Known as Ronnie Spector, she was an American singer who formed the Ronettes

Thich Nhat Hanh, 1926-2022

Buddhist monk

Andrew Jennings, 1943-2022

British investigative journalist

Hardy Kruger, 1928-2022

German actor and author

Meat Loaf, 1947-2022

American singer and actor

Sidney Poitier, 1927-2022

Bahamian-American actor, film director, and ambassador