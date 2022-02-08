Recent necrology, January 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Colin Amodeo, 1942-2022
    Christchurch historian and former school teacher
  • Peter Bogdanovich, 1939-2022
    American director, writer, actor, producer, critic, and film historian
  • Barry Cryer, 1935-2022
    English writer, comedian, actor and scriptwriter

The Summer Ships Uncle John Watson, Resident Magistrate Bombshell I'm sorry I haven't a clue 13 Dido & Aeneas

Be my baby How to love Cultivating the mind of love At home in the world The dirty game

  • Meat Loaf, 1947-2022
    American singer and actor
  • Sidney Poitier, 1927-2022
    Bahamian-American actor, film director, and ambassador
  • Bob Saget, 1956-2022
    American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host

Blue fin Like a bat out of hell To Sir, with love The measure of a man Dirty Daddy

