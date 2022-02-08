Recent necrology, January 2022

Some well-known people who have died recently
-
Colin Amodeo, 1942-2022
Christchurch historian and former school teacher
-
Peter Bogdanovich, 1939-2022
American director, writer, actor, producer, critic, and film historian
-
Barry Cryer, 1935-2022
English writer, comedian, actor and scriptwriter
-
Maria Ewing, 1950-2022
American opera singer
-
Veronica Greenfield, 1943-2022
Known as Ronnie Spector, she was an American singer who formed the Ronettes
-
Thich Nhat Hanh, 1926-2022
Buddhist monk
-
Andrew Jennings, 1943-2022
British investigative journalist
-
Hardy Kruger, 1928-2022
German actor and author
-
Meat Loaf, 1947-2022
American singer and actor
-
Sidney Poitier, 1927-2022
Bahamian-American actor, film director, and ambassador
-
Bob Saget, 1956-2022
American stand-up comedian, actor, and television host