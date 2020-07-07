Recent necrology, June 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently
Deirdre Bair, 1935-2020
Biographer of Samuel Beckett, Simone de Beauvoir and Al Capone
Bruce Jay Friedman, 1930-2020
Darkly comic US writer behind the film Stir Crazy
Garth Gilmour, 1925-2020
New Zealand author who was a key figure in the jogging boom
Ida Haendel, 1928-2020
Polish born English violinist who was a child prodigy and had a career spanning more than seven decades
Ian Holm, 1931-2020
Gifted English actor whose many films included The Lord of the Rings
Vera Lynn, 1917-2020
English singer, songwriter, and entertainer
Johnny Mandel, 1925-2020
American composer and arranger of popular songs, film music and jazz
Jane Parker-Smith, 1950-2020
British classical organist
Carl Reiner, 1922-2020
American actor, comedian, director, screenwriter
Carlos Ruiz Zafón, 1964-2020
Spanish novelist best known for his La Sombra del Viento (The Shadow of the Wind)
Joel Schumacher, 1939-2020
Eclectic film maker who ranged from blockbusters to low-budget thrillers
Krystine Tomaszyk, 1932-2020
Polish deportee, community social worker, author