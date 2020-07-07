Recent necrology, June 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Deirdre Bair, 1935-2020
    Biographer of Samuel Beckett, Simone de Beauvoir and Al Capone
  • Garth Gilmour, 1925-2020
    New Zealand author who was a key figure in the jogging boom
  • Ida Haendel, 1928-2020
    Polish born English violinist who was a child prodigy and had a career spanning more than seven decades
  • Vera Lynn, 1917-2020
    English singer, songwriter, and entertainer

  • Johnny Mandel, 1925-2020
    American composer and arranger of popular songs, film music and jazz
  • Carl Reiner, 1922-2020
    American actor, comedian, director, screenwriter
  • Joel Schumacher, 1939-2020
    Eclectic film maker who ranged from blockbusters to low-budget thrillers

