Recent necrology, June 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Deirdre Bair, 1935-2020

Biographer of Samuel Beckett, Simone de Beauvoir and Al Capone

Bruce Jay Friedman, 1930-2020

Darkly comic US writer behind the film Stir Crazy

Garth Gilmour, 1925-2020

New Zealand author who was a key figure in the jogging boom

Ida Haendel, 1928-2020

Polish born English violinist who was a child prodigy and had a career spanning more than seven decades

Ian Holm, 1931-2020

Gifted English actor whose many films included The Lord of the Rings

Vera Lynn, 1917-2020

English singer, songwriter, and entertainer

Johnny Mandel, 1925-2020

American composer and arranger of popular songs, film music and jazz

Jane Parker-Smith, 1950-2020

British classical organist

Carl Reiner, 1922-2020

American actor, comedian, director, screenwriter

Joel Schumacher, 1939-2020

Eclectic film maker who ranged from blockbusters to low-budget thrillers