Recent necrology, May 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

Max Arthur, 1939-2019

Noted oral historian whose books included Forgotten voices of the Great War

Roger Blackley, 1953-2019

New Zealand art historian of bicultural art partnership

Barry Briggs, 1934-2019

Christchurch former World Speedway Champion

Hekenukumai Busby, 1932-2019

Northland kaumātua, master carver, navigator and bridge builder. Read Jan-Hai's recollections of meeting Sir Hec, Heke-Nuku-Mai-Nga-Iwi Busby: Not Sir by Chance

Jack Cohen, 1933-2019

British reproductive biologist also known in the sci-fi world as an ‘alien creature designer’ and as the co-author of four Science of the Discworld books

Tim Conway, 1933-2019

American comedy actor, writer and director

Tommy Donbavand, 1967-2019

English actor and author of books and comics for children

Doris Day, 1922-2019

American actress, singer and animal welfare activist

Bob Hawke, 1929-2019

Australian politician and 23rd Prime Minister

Tony Horwitz, 1958-2019

American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author

Guy Jansen, 1935-2019

Conductor, founder of the New Zealand Youth Choir and New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir

Niki Lauda, 1949-2019

Austrian Formula One driver and three- time F1 World Drivers’ Champion

Philip Liner, 1925-2019

Veteran New Zealand broadcaster

Wharehuia Milroy, 1937-2019

Esteemed Māori academic and guardian of te reo and tikanga Māori

Pauline O’Regan, 1922-2019

New Zealand educationalist, community worker and writer