Recent necrology, May 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently
Max Arthur, 1939-2019
Noted oral historian whose books included Forgotten voices of the Great War
Roger Blackley, 1953-2019
New Zealand art historian of bicultural art partnership
Barry Briggs, 1934-2019
Christchurch former World Speedway Champion
Hekenukumai Busby, 1932-2019
Northland kaumātua, master carver, navigator and bridge builder. Read Jan-Hai's recollections of meeting Sir Hec, Heke-Nuku-Mai-Nga-Iwi Busby: Not Sir by Chance
Jack Cohen, 1933-2019
British reproductive biologist also known in the sci-fi world as an ‘alien creature designer’ and as the co-author of four Science of the Discworld books
Tim Conway, 1933-2019
American comedy actor, writer and director
Tommy Donbavand, 1967-2019
English actor and author of books and comics for children
Doris Day, 1922-2019
American actress, singer and animal welfare activist
Bob Hawke, 1929-2019
Australian politician and 23rd Prime Minister
Tony Horwitz, 1958-2019
American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author
Guy Jansen, 1935-2019
Conductor, founder of the New Zealand Youth Choir and New Zealand Secondary Students’ Choir
Judith Kerr, 1923-2019
British writer and illustrator of children’s books such as The tiger who came to tea and the Mog series. Read Moata's farewell to Judith Kerr, Goodbye Judith and Mog...
Niki Lauda, 1949-2019
Austrian Formula One driver and three- time F1 World Drivers’ Champion
Philip Liner, 1925-2019
Veteran New Zealand broadcaster
Wharehuia Milroy, 1937-2019
Esteemed Māori academic and guardian of te reo and tikanga Māori
Pauline O’Regan, 1922-2019
New Zealand educationalist, community worker and writer
Herman Wouk, 1915-2019
American author best known for The Caine mutiny which won the Pulitzer Prize