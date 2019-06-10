Recent necrology, May 2019

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Max Arthur, 1939-2019
    Noted oral historian whose books included Forgotten voices of the Great War
  • Roger Blackley, 1953-2019
    New Zealand art historian of bicultural art partnership
  • Barry Briggs, 1934-2019
    Christchurch former World Speedway Champion

  • Jack Cohen, 1933-2019
    British reproductive biologist also known in the sci-fi world as an ‘alien creature designer’ and as the co-author of four Science of the Discworld books
  • Tim Conway, 1933-2019
    American comedy actor, writer and director
  • Tommy Donbavand, 1967-2019
    English actor and author of books and comics for children
  • Doris Day, 1922-2019
    American actress, singer and animal welfare activist

  • Bob Hawke, 1929-2019
    Australian politician and 23rd Prime Minister
  • Tony Horwitz, 1958-2019
    American Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author
  • Niki Lauda, 1949-2019
    Austrian Formula One driver and three- time F1 World Drivers’ Champion

  • Wharehuia Milroy, 1937-2019
    Esteemed Māori academic and guardian of te reo and tikanga Māori
  • Pauline O’Regan, 1922-2019
    New Zealand educationalist, community worker and writer
  • Herman Wouk, 1915-2019
    American author best known for The Caine mutiny which won the Pulitzer Prize
