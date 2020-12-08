Recent necrology, November 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

Diego Maradona, 1960-2020

Argentina football great

Des O’Connor, 1932-2020

English comedian, singer and television presenter

Dave Prowse, 1935-2020

English actor best known for his Darth Vader role

John Sessions, 1953-2020

British actor and comedian, known for comedy improvisation in television shows

Arthur Wills, 1926-2020

Composer, organist, acclaimed figure in contemporary church music