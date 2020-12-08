Recent necrology, November 2020

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Des O’Connor, 1932-2020
    English comedian, singer and television presenter
  • Dave Prowse, 1935-2020
    English actor best known for his Darth Vader role
  • John Sessions, 1953-2020
    British actor and comedian, known for comedy improvisation in television shows
  • Arthur Wills, 1926-2020
    Composer, organist, acclaimed figure in contemporary church music

