Recent necrology, October 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently

  • Angela Ballara, 1944-2021
    New Zealand historian who specialised in Māori history

Taua Te Kīngitanga Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Susannah Symphonie Nr. 2 C-moll

  • Glenn Haszard, 1946-2021
    Company director who compiled five editions of New Zealand book values
  • Gary Paulsen, 1939-2021
    American writer of young adult literature, best known for coming of age stories about the wilderness
  • Bert Newton, 1938-2021
    Australian television personality

Hatchet Field trip When the Queen came to town The little red hen The little mermaid

  • Jerry Pinkney, 1939-2021
    American illustrator and writer of children's literature
  • Colin Powell, 1937-2021
    American four-star general, politician, diplomat and statesman
  • Catherine Tizard, 1931-2021
    New Zealand politician, formerly Mayor of Auckland and Governor General
  • Joy Watson, 1938-2021
    New Zealand author of children’s books

It worked for me Patriot generals Cat among the pigeons Grandpa's slippers Te pōti ā pāpā koroua

