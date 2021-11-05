Recent necrology, October 2021

Some well-known people who have died recently
Angela Ballara, 1944-2021
New Zealand historian who specialised in Māori history
Leslie Bricusse, 1931-2021
Songwriter and lyricist
Floyd Carlisle, 1926-2021
A founding father of American opera
Nelson Freire, 1944-2021
Brazilian pianist
Bernard Haitink, 1929-2021
Renowned Dutch conductor
Glenn Haszard, 1946-2021
Company director who compiled five editions of New Zealand book values
Gary Paulsen, 1939-2021
American writer of young adult literature, best known for coming of age stories about the wilderness
Bert Newton, 1938-2021
Australian television personality
Jerry Pinkney, 1939-2021
American illustrator and writer of children's literature
Colin Powell, 1937-2021
American four-star general, politician, diplomat and statesman
Catherine Tizard, 1931-2021
New Zealand politician, formerly Mayor of Auckland and Governor General
Joy Watson, 1938-2021
New Zealand author of children’s books