Skull Kid by Mitchell Reid: Picturing Canterbury

Skull Kid by Mitchell Reid. CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. CCL-StreetArt23-0022.

Chorus utility box featuring Skull Kid from Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on a cabinet at 430 Marshland Road by Mitchell Reid. Commissioned as part of the Chorus Cabinet Art programme. 2023.

Artist's note: "This piece is a tribute to a character from an old video game I loved as a kid, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. 'The skull kid' has an affinity for mischief which resonates with my journey as a graffiti artist, the image also plays as a celebration to the moon being visible in the sky throughout most of the day in the winter and the skull kid as a spirit of the winter equinox."

