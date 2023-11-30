Skull Kid by Mitchell Reid: Picturing Canterbury

Chorus utility box featuring Skull Kid from Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask on a cabinet at 430 Marshland Road by Mitchell Reid. Commissioned as part of the Chorus Cabinet Art programme. 2023.

Artist's note: "This piece is a tribute to a character from an old video game I loved as a kid, Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask. 'The skull kid' has an affinity for mischief which resonates with my journey as a graffiti artist, the image also plays as a celebration to the moon being visible in the sky throughout most of the day in the winter and the skull kid as a spirit of the winter equinox."

Share your memories of the Chorus Cabinet Art programme. Register on Canterbury Stories.

Do you have any photographs of utility boxes painted by the Chorus Cabinet Art programme? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

Explore local images and share your photos