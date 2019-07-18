Smith’s Bookshop manager with early rugby books: Picturing Canterbury

Ross Humphries, the manager of Smith's Bookshop, at 133 Manchester Street, with copies of early rugby books ahead of an auction of the books in the store. 14 October 1991.

The business was established by A.D. Smith in 1894. Smith's Bookshop was purchased by Norman and Rangi Oberg in 1967. Ross Humphries was their son in law.

The building was damaged in the February 22 2011 earthquake and the business later relocated to the Tannery Emporium.

Do you have any photographs of Smith's Bookshop?

