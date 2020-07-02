Rolleston volunteer firefighters: Picturing Canterbury

Volunteer firefighters who have just passed their voluntary firefighters' course and have started work as part of the Rolleston Voluntary Fire Brigade. Pictured are, from left, Daphne Cowan, Lynnette Priddy and Maureen Philip. 21 June 1991.

Do you have any photographs of volunteer firefighters in Canterbury? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

