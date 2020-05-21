The Adventures of Library Susan ~ Part Eight

Kia ora everyone.

Well, we didn't know it last week, but it turns out that Susan's seventh adventure might just have been her last REALLY BIG adventure. The library is open again, yay!! But that means that I'm back doing normal librarian work, and don't have so much time to play with Susan at home. But don't worry! Susan and I are not done yet!

I decided that since we can't have Storytimes at the library just yet, Susan and I are going to carry on with our adventures, they just might be tiny ones. Adventures don't have to be big to be adventures, do they?

This week, we discovered that Susan is not the only one who's been getting up to mischief during lockdown. Do you know the Museum horse who lives on the corner of the old Christchurch Street? If you're a kid in Christchurch (even a grown up kid) then you've probably even ridden the horse! Well, guess what? While the Museum was closed, the horse had a whole lot of fun! Check out this video of what the horse has been doing.

Horseplay The horse from our 'Christchurch Street' exhibition has had a grand old time while we've been closed, gallivanting around the building catching up with old friends and making some new acquaintances.

When we watched all those horsey hijinks, Susan and I just knew that our next adventure had to have a horse in it! Susan wanted to go ride the Museum horse herself, but I had to go to work. And that's when we realised we knew just what to do! Susan came to work with me, and we went to ride the Sumner horse! Susan and I had heaps of fun at the playgound! Susan even said hi to a few kids while we were there.

A storytimes adventure wouldn't be complete with out stories of course, so I've put together a list of horsey tales. Now that we're open again, you could put some of these on hold, and get them out for reals! And, just for old times sake, I've included a couple of eBooks too.

