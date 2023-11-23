The Lodge fire: Picturing Canterbury

by
The Lodge fire. CC BY-NC-SA 3.0 NZ. Hurunui-Kete-Image-575.

A fire at The Lodge in Hanmer Springs in 1958. See more photos of the fire in our The Lodge, Hanmer Springs collection.

