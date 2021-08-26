Whales at New Brighton near Pier: Picturing Canterbury

Two Southern Right Whales, cow with her calf swam to New Brighton Pier on Sunday 8 August 2021. People gathered on the pier, along the beaches, North Shore to Taylor's Mistake, hoping to see whales that were in Pegasus Bay (6-12 August). The sea was calm, but not Thurs 12th when the two whales were not easily seen. Whale watchers saw them from Clifton Hill outlook.

Do you have any photographs of these and other whales in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

Canterbury Stories is our digital heritage repository for collecting and presenting online collections from our digitised archives, publications, photographs and community. Canterbury Stories includes material from Photo Hunts, exhibitions on Christchurch places and themes, sets of images, as well as a growing collection of archive and published material.

More information