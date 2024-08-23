Wielding the Pen – Writing Power: Pip Adam & Jared Davidson: WORD Christchurch 2024

For any writer, no matter if they're writing fiction or non-fiction, their work is inherently shaped and informed by their politics and lived experiences, who they are as a person and what they have done and do in their life. This is true whether or not a writer accepts and embraces it, but some of the best writers are those who can bring their whole selves to their writing and let their writing practices be informed and shaped by their authentic self.

This year's WORD Christchurch Festival includes the session Writing Power: Pip Adam & Jared Davidson on Friday 30 August, 12:30pm at the Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetū).

Christchurch City Libraries has both of their latest books available to read:

Audition



Audition (e-book)



Blood & Dirt



Blood & Dirt (e-book)



I'm reading both of their books in preparation and have really been enjoying them so far. Audition does some really interesting things with perspectives in story-telling and speaking to how incarceration shapes both the prisoner and imprisoner, and how the "unwanted" are disposed of but also used. Blood and Dirt picks up on this last theme especially, exploring the roles that prison labour played in our history and how it is literally shaped the country we live in, even if we have always set ourselves apart from those West Islanders and their convict origins.

This session looks to be a really good one for those interested in how authors write and construct their works, but also for those who are (or have been) writers themselves.

Get your tickets

Come and learn about two great New Zealand writers wield their pens on Friday 30 August, 12:30-1:30pm at the Christchurch Art Gallery (Te Puna o Waiwhetū) and check out the rest of the WORD Festival Programme for some great events.

Read more by these authors

Nothing to See



The New Animals



I'm Working on A Building



Everything We Hoped for



The History of A Riot



Dead Letters



Sewing Freedom



Remains to Be Seen



See more