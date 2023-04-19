Win tickets to neo-noir crime detective thriller, Marlowe

Liam Neeson has had quite the film career and for his 100th (yes, 100th) film outing he takes on the role of iconic detective, Philip Marlowe.

The character of Marlowe first appeared in Raymond Chandler's 1939 novel, The Big Sleep, and as with all good literary detectives, one outing was not enough. Marlowe features in a number of novels and short stories by Chandler published through the 1940s and 1950s. Since Chandler's death in 1959 various authors have penned authorised Marlowe stories, including Benjamin Black, whose 2014 novel, The Black-Eyed Blonde provides the plot for the movie, Marlowe (directed by Neil Jordan).

Marlowe was famously played by Humphrey Bogart in The Big Sleep but the character has been played by various actors over the years with Liam Neeson only the latest (other actors have included Robert Mitchum and Elliott Gould).

Marlowe is a gripping noir crime thriller set in late 1930s Los Angeles, centres around street-wise, down on his luck detective, Philip Marlowe (Liam Neeson), who is hired to find the ex-lover of a glamorous heiress (Diane Kruger), the daughter of a well-known movie star (Jessica Lange). The disappearance unearths a web of lies, and soon Marlowe is involved in a dangerous, deadly investigation where everyone involved has something to hide.

