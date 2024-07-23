Fascinating work and the maths behind it: Thursday 8 August 6pm to 7pm – Mathateca: Show Your Working

Local group Mathateca are bringing Show Your Working to Tūranga for the second time, inviting three experts to share how they use maths in their work from aerospace to ecology. On Thursday 8 August, two of the team from Kea Aerospace will share how it informs their work on flight simulation and weather analysis, and a University of Canterbury Post Doctoral Fellow will discuss the value of maths in ecology and understanding ecological networks.

Mathateca will also be showing off displays including models to help you interact with mathematical concepts like topology, strange surfaces, and stereographic projections. These have all been created using the 3D printers and other technology in Christchurch City Libraries Creative Spaces.

Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply curious about the world around you, we invite you to come along with your questions and learn something new.

Sam Walls and Jeremy Hills - Kea Aerospace

Founded in 2018 right here in Ōtautahi, Kea Aerospace is developing and testing prototype stratospheric aircraft designed to collect aerial imagery and data for the benefit of people and the planet. Their remotely-controlled, autonomous, solar-powered aircraft are being designed with the objective of perpetual flight, to stay aloft for months at a time. Flight simulation is a crucial tool that Kea Aerospace uses for autopilot configuration and virtual flight testing. Aeronautical Design & Software Engineer, Jeremy Hills will bring examples to illustrate how to produce a simple longitudinal flight simulator. Sam Walls, a Kea Aerospace Aviation Meteorology Engineer, will be showing us some weather data processing techniques that they use to ensure each flight is safe and successful.

Dr Kate Wootton - University of Canterbury Te Whare Wānanga o Waitaha

Dr. Kate Wootton will then shift the focus to the natural world. Her current research involves working with communities throughout the country to understand cultural-ecological networks within the context of biocultural regeneration.

“Often we think about ecology as running around outside looking at plants and animals, but maths in ecology is so important! It helps us solve really complex problems like understanding and predicting how species might respond to things like invasive species or climate change, or how many fish we can harvest.”

Kate will discuss her use of maths, and particularly networks, in her research on ecological communities.

Come and discover how mathematics is driving innovation and helping us understand and protect our world.

About Mathateca

Mathateca are a non-profit organisation working towards making a public space for mathematics where anyone can engage with maths recreationally.

About Speaker Series @ Tūranga

This series gives locals the opportunity to come to Tūranga and listen to a variety of free and interesting talks from experts in their fields. The monthly event has presentations coming up on topics such as how to protect native fauna, and where we are heading with generative artificial intelligence.

