WORD Christchurch: Reasons to read Ian Rankin

I have not, to this point, ever read a novel by Ian Rankin but I'm very strongly considering it as an option for three reasons.

First and foremost is this very droll tweet of his from earlier in the week:

Can we take a moment to admire the placement of the signing table at my Borders Book Festival event tonight at Abbotsford House? pic.twitter.com/NZoEF5X8jM — Ian Rankin (@Beathhigh) November 3, 2021

I do like a visual pun and an author who doesn't take themselves too seriously.

Secondly, the popularity of an author can often be measured by how large their name is on the cover of their books. Evidence gleaned from the library catalogue suggests Mr Rankin is doing alright for himself.

Thirdly, is that Mr Rankin will be beaming in from Edinburgh for a session at WORD Christchurch next week (both in-venue and livestream tickets are available)

This is not the first time that the Scots crime writer has been part of the WORD Christchurch programme, having coming to Christchurch in 2017. If Joyce's write up from that session is anything to go by, attendees at this year's festival should expect urbane self-deprecation and humorous anecdotes delivered in a warm Scots burr.

Sign me up!

Rankin will be aided and abetted by Kiwi crime writer, Vanda Symon.

