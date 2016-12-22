Podcast – Youth engagement in elections

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from New Zealand's only specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

This episode discusses issues around youth engagement with elections such as -

youth engagement in the recent NZ local-body elections and disappointingly low levels of voter turnout

contrasted with high levels of youth engagement in the American presidential elections despite those elections being less immediately relevant to the lives of young people in Christchurch

the role of memes (and social media in general) to encourage youth engagement - the positives and negatives of this type of social commentary

what lessons might be taken from these two experiences and brought to bear on the national elections next year

the responsibility of youth leaders in encouraging youth engagement in elections

The panel for this show includes host Sally Carlton, Tayla Reece Work of Youth Voice Canterbury, Tei Driver of Global Development Tour 2017 and Sofie Hampton of Christchurch Youth Council.

