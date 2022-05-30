Podcast – Transgender journeys

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Grae, Emily and Raghii talk us through their personal journeys as trans folk, from gender dysphoria to coming out to living their true selves.

Part I: Guest introductions to their stories; gender vs sex; transgender folk in culture and history

Part II: The pre-coming out experience

Part III: Life as a transgender person

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: