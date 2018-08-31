125 Years – Are We There Yet?: WORD Christchurch Festival 2018

Are we there yet? 125 years on from the historic law change that granted New Zealand women the right to vote, an impressive line-up of women gathered in a WORD Christchurch panel at The Piano to discuss this question. Georgina Beyer, Dame Anne Salmond, Sacha McMeeking, Lizzie Marvelly, and Paula Penfold were chaired by the indomitable Kim Hill.

Things kicked off in an unexpectedly musical fashion with sparkles and a ukulele as Gemma Gracewood and Megan Salole of the Wellington International Ukulele Orchestra led in with a waiata, the workers' anthem "Bread and roses", even managing to get the crowd chiming in with a refrain at the end, Gracewood quipping that "it's in Kim Hill's contract to be introduced like this at every event she does", which is most certainly a lie but it's nice to pretend it's not.

In panel discussions it can sometimes be a challenge to make sure that each person gets space to share their thoughts though for this event each panellist got their own turn at the podium. Unsurprisingly all of them answered in the negative but were good enough to elaborate on why, and to speculate on how we could, indeed, get there.

Dame Anne Salmond bemoaned the "experiment" that's seen public services turned into businesses and the damage it's done to our communities. "What price work," she asked "if you have to trade away some of your desires and dreams? What price a thriving economy if we've got children dying of Third World diseases?". Change, she felt, must be a shared task.

She also queried why, as someone who has an academic background in New Zealand history, and the Treaty she is always being asked by journalists about comments made by Don Brash, someone who has never deigned to study these topics. "Why am I still hearing the same voices?" she wondered.

Georgina Beyer remembered and paid tribute to Sonia Davies, the "lovely little piece of firework" who talked her into joining and running for the Labour Party. Davies' autobiography (later turned into a movie) took it's name from the waiata that opened the session.

Bread and Roses

<a href="https://christchurch.bibliocommons.com/widgets/item/1058037" target="_parent" class="o-link--solid-faux-underline">Bread and Roses</a>

Beyer outlined the slow, but building momentum leading on from 1893, pointing out that it took many years before a woman was elected into parliament (Lytteltonian MP, Elizabeth McCombs in 1933) but that change has been more rapid in the last few decades. Though parliament is still much more balanced in its distribution of power than the boardroom is.

She acknowledged that in some corners of feminism there was a pushing back against transgender activism, that some felt perhaps that all the work and achievements up to this point were being "ridden on the coattails by this 'transgender lot'." But she felt that this division wasn't helpful and that we need to move forward together.

Although initially reticent to offend - egged on by a throaty "Oh, go ON!" by Kim Hill - Beyer confessed that she felt religious dogma had a lot to answer for, citing Brian Tamaki's "Man up" campaign as just another way of saying "women, go back to the kitchen", expressing outrage at Gloriavale as "detrimental" to both men and women, and that "conversion therapy is a breach of human rights".

Journalist Paula Penfold, who is involved with Stuff's #MeTooNZ campaign, used her time at the podium to present a "listicle" of good news/bad news facts including such sobering statements as "New Zealand has the worst rate of family and intimate partner violence in the world", an estimated 80% of which is unreported. That the gender gap is closing... but her mother probably won't live to see it. But she was hopeful, watching her teenage children engage with these issues, that the "young people are seeing a way forward with this". Which was something of a life-raft in a sea of not great news, which I'm sure was her intention.

Sacha McMeeking, though thwarted initially by screeching feedback, had the audience in the palm of her hand as she gently and wittily guided us through the complicated topic of how you effect social change, noting that we often try to do this from a very top level way, via laws, or on an individual level but that we need to focus on the part in the middle where we collectively create new social habits. She used the metaphor of desire paths, those well-trodden dirt path "shortcuts" that show where people have chosen to diverge from a paved walkway, the implication being that it's a repeated wearing down by many feet on many trips that can leave a trail for others to follow.

"Society," she said "is inherently conservative. The status quo is given every possibility to replicate". It's about consciously looking, then, for ways to subvert this. Looking for places to blaze (or just wear down, slowly over time) a different trail. And what was this audience, if not a core of people who might help do that? This was about as uplifting as the evening got, and as such, received the largest round of applause.

Musician and columnist Lizzie Marvelly was at her most compelling when describing the culture shock she felt when, after being raised in a family that valued gender equality and attending the female-centric Rotorua Girls High, she changed schools and became one of a minority of female pupils at Kings College in Auckland. Being rated out of ten for attractiveness by boys via the unexpected medium of vegemite-smeared pieces of toast, or having chants of "get back in the kitchen" called out to girls on the sportsfield. And of course, the sad realisation that she was not allowed to be head prefect because that was a title reserved for boys only.

When questioned by Hill on whether exerting the right to make choices is, in and of itself feminist, Marvelly had this to say:

The fact that we have choices is a feminist victory but that doesn't mean that every choice you make is a feminist one.

For her, unless the choice you're making in is in support of gender equality then it's not a feminist one. I've never heard this stated so simply, and it makes complete sense to me, though I imagine, as with most things, the devil is in the details/interpretation.

During question time, the questions were, well, largely musings masquerading as questions. Interesting issues were raised, certainly, but it was hard for most of the panellists to grasp onto an answer when questions were somewhat fuzzy. The exception being Georgina Beyer's recollection of the pack-rape she suffered as a young woman in Sydney - it was devastating in content, sure, but also in her matter of factness about it. And it exposed the flaw in the questioner's definition of women as "people with vaginas", introduced as it was with the wryly delivered, "prior to my having a vagina..."

It was a very sobering and downbeat story to end the evening on, but it was also a session that went significantly over time. And I suspect many of the people in the audience did as I did and talked over the issues with their companion on the journey home.

Are we there yet? No, but not for want of trying.

Find out more

Find titles in the library by:

Kōrerorero mai - Join the conversation