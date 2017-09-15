A Fatigue Party On Duty, Addington Camp, Christchurch: Picturing Canterbury

These men are shown carrying out their duties at a camp in Addington where recruits were trained before leaving for the South African (Boer) War (1899-1902). They are riding on a wagon owned by J.M. Heywood & Co. who were general cartage contractors of Christchurch and Lyttelton.

