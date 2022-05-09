Podcast – Responses to Ukraine crisis

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests: Natalia Chaban (Professor of Political Communication, University of Canterbury) and James Headley (Associate Professor of Politics, University of Otago).
Part I: What circumstances have led to this point? - discussing the political, cultural and social history of Ukraine and the former Soviet Union over the last 30 years
Part II: Role of media; figure of Zelensky; importance of language; popular responses
Part III: Why this scale of response (in contrast to other conflicts); why the conflict will change the world; possible outcomes

 

Transcript - Responses to Ukraine crisis

Find out more in our collection

Catalogue record for The war in Ukraine's DonbasCatalogue record for Democracy, populism and neoliberalism in UkraineCatalogue record for Frontline Ukraine: Crisis in the borderlandsCatalogue record for Ukraine: What Everyone Needs to KnowCatalogue record for The gates of EuropeCatalogue record for Ukraine and Russia: From Civilized Divorce to Uncivil WarCatalogue record for Ukraine diaries: Dispatches From KievCatalogue record for The frontline: Essays on Ukraine's Past and PresentCatalogue record for A Loss: the Story of a Dead Soldier Told by His Sister

