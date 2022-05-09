Podcast – Responses to Ukraine crisis

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

Guests: Natalia Chaban (Professor of Political Communication, University of Canterbury) and James Headley (Associate Professor of Politics, University of Otago).

Part I: What circumstances have led to this point? - discussing the political, cultural and social history of Ukraine and the former Soviet Union over the last 30 years

Part II: Role of media; figure of Zelensky; importance of language; popular responses

Part III: Why this scale of response (in contrast to other conflicts); why the conflict will change the world; possible outcomes

