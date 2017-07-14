A Good Deed: Picturing Canterbury

"My great grandfather and his wife arrived in New Zealand November 1859 on the Zealandia. Parents told me John Hepworth did a good deed for a Māori chief and was presented with a Huia feather. The feather was in the possession of my father's older brother .. in about 1940 ... [but] the ... family can no longer find the feather. I believe but am unable to confirm that the European man with the hat on in the photo is my G[reat] Grandfather." - John Hepworth, Christchurch, 2010.
Date unknown but probably late nineteenth century.
Kete Christchurch is a collection of photographs and stories about Christchurch and Canterbury, past and present. Anyone can join and contribute.
- Visit Kete Christchurch
- View more Picturing Canterbury posts
Do you have any further information about this photo? If so, please share it with us by leaving a comment.