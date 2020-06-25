60s Up Club glider trip: Picturing Canterbury

Margaret Williams, a member of the 60s Up Club in a glider ahead of a flight over Christchurch with her instructor Colin Hindson. 15 April 1995.

Do you have any photographs of the 60s Up Club or glider pilots in Christchurch? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

More information