Podcast – Culture in gambling harm

Christchurch City Libraries blog hosts a series of regular podcasts from specialist human rights radio show Speak up - Kōrerotia. This show is created by Sally Carlton.

It is estimated that about 75,000 people in Aotearoa engage in behaviours that constitute gambling harm, and that another 6-10 people are directly impacted for each of these individuals. Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities are over-represented in these statistics. What is the role of culture in contributing to these behaviours, and in supporting or challenging individuals to seek help?

We speak with guests Kelly Feng (Asian Family Services), Bridgitte Thornley (Problem Gambling Foundation Services) and Pesio Ah-Honi (Mapu Maia).

Find out more in our collection

More about Speak up - Kōrerotia

The show is also available on the following platforms: