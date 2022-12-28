Podcast – Culture in gambling harm

It is estimated that about 75,000 people in Aotearoa engage in behaviours that constitute gambling harm, and that another 6-10 people are directly impacted for each of these individuals. Māori, Pasifika and Asian communities are over-represented in these statistics. What is the role of culture in contributing to these behaviours, and in supporting or challenging individuals to seek help?
We speak with guests Kelly Feng (Asian Family Services), Bridgitte Thornley (Problem Gambling Foundation Services) and Pesio Ah-Honi (Mapu Maia).
Transcript - Culture in gambling harm
