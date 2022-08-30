A very special storytime, and your chance to win a Kiri + Lou book

Do you know about Kiri + Lou?

They are cutely prehistoric. They are animated. They are very good pals.

Kiri + Lou are the stars of a very cool but also extremely wholesome TV series for kids that's made right here in Ōtautahi.

Kiri, the yellow dinosaur is voiced by Olivia Tennet. Lou, the big purple mammoth-y type creature (technically a Palorchesie) is voiced by Jemaine Clement. The series also features music and songs by Harry Sinclair and Don McGlashan (of kiwi band, The Front Lawn).

Last week at Tūranga we were extremely lucky to have a special guest, Olivia Tennet reading stories, singing songs, and dancing up a storm at a Kiri + Lou Wā Kōrero / Storytimes session.

An enthusiastic crowd of littlies and their grown-ups got to hear Olivia read Kiri + Lou stories, Womp womp womp and What do they like? And when Olivia moved from her normal speaking voice into her Kiri character one of my library colleagues exclaimed, "it's really her!", it being difficult to imagine a human woman as a yellow dinosaur... but maybe with your eyes closed?

At one point Olivia mentioned that even her own 3 year old doesn't believe her when she says she is Kiri!

We also got to see one of the clay models of Kiri that are brought to life by the animators who work on the show.

Olivia, ably assisted by children's librarian, Susan, kept everyone happy and entertained with a mixture of stories, which are based on songs from the series, and dinosaur themed singing and dancing, which included fan favourite, Yum, yum baronies.

There was even a special guest appearance from a real live "dinosaur". And a Kiri + Lou sticker, and colouring-in sheets were on offer on the way out.

Missed this event but want to enjoy some Kiri + Lou stories at home? Enter our competition below and go in the draw to win a copy of either picture book What do they like? or board book, Flowers & flowers & flowers.

And if you miss out on a prize, the Kiri and Lou books are available at Whitcoulls!

Kiri + Lou competition Use this form to enter our Kiri + Lou competition and be in to win a copy of What do they like? or Flowers & flowers & flowers. Entries close at 11.45pm on Sunday 18 September 2022 and a winner will be drawn and announced on Monday 19 September 2022. * indicates a required field Name * Required First Last

Phone

Email * Required

Library card number * Required This competition is restricted to members of Christchurch City Libraries. Christchurch City Libraries staff may NOT enter this competition.

What is your favourite Kiri + Lou song? * Required Kiri + Lou song playlist

If you win a prize which library would you like to collect it from? * Required Akaroa Library Aranui Library Diamond Harbour Library Fendalton Library Halswell Library Hornby Library Linwood Library at Eastgate Little River Library Matuku Takotako: Sumner Centre Mobile Library New Brighton Library Ōrauwhata: Bishopdale Library and Community Centre Papanui Library Parklands Library Redwood Library Shirley Library South Library Spreydon Library Te Hāpua: Halswell Centre Tūranga Upper Riccarton Library

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

More Kiri + Lou