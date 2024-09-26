As the days begin to get longer and warmer, it’s the perfect time to get out and about in the central city! Christchurch City Council Archives in collaboration with Christchurch City Libraries is thrilled to be launching the Ōtautahi Christchurch Central City Living History Walk. This digital self-guided living history walk takes you on a journey of what life would have been like for the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch during the late 1800s.

Taking around 1 hour and covering 2km of fully accessible pedestrian areas, the tour begins outside Tūranga, takes you to Victoria Square and follows the Ōtākaro Avon River to Cashel Street. It then loops up High Street to Cathedral Square and finishes back at Tūranga.

To get started all you need to do is grab your tablet or phone and head to the first stop. Free Wifi is available along the route.

If you pop into Tūranga Tuakiri | Identity during Heritage Festival (12-30 October) you can see some of the stories featured in the tour as part of a pop-up exhibition. You can also explore the route using an interactive touch screen and access the tour via a QR code.

As well as the walking tour, there’s also a Living History pop-up exhibition at Tūranga during Heritage Festival, and a stand at The Smart Christchurch Innovation Expo (Friday 27 and Saturday 28 September).



Sarah Tester (Assistant Archivist) and Annabel Armstrong-Clarke (Archivist)

