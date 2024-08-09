Top of the Pods podcasting competition for Years 5 to 10: 2024

GCSN, Christchurch City Council Libraries, LOOP (Papanui Youth Development Trust) and Plains FM are excited to present Top of the Pods 2024, a podcasting competition where teams of ākonga from across greater Christchurch can create and submit their own podcast, learn new skills, and win awesome prizes - including up to $500 worth of podcasting equipment!

There are two categories for this year's competition: The Future is a Wonderful Place and Open. Teams can choose which category they would like to enter.

Schools or whānau from across the Greater Christchurch region can register teams of up to 12 tamariki in Years 5 - 10 with each team having until the end of the Term 3 school holidays to create and submit their own unique podcast(less that 20 minutes in length).

Important dates

Competition entries open - June 2024

Podcast support & drop in sessions - Monday 9 September - Friday 11 October (Week 8, Term 3 - Term 3 school holidays)

Submissions close - Friday 18 October (Week 1, Term 4)

Prizegiving and showcase - Wednesday 23 October, 5:30pm - 7:00pm at Tūranga.

Share your podcast with friends and whānau, meet the other teams, and hear what the judges thought of your entry.

All podcasts will be broadcast on PlainsFM 96.9 so you can share them with your friends and whānau!

Workshops and Open Days

Sign up for Top of the Pods workshops

Libraries Open Days

The Libraries are running a series of open days available to all teams. These will be held at Tūranga Library and Matatiki Hornby Centre with each week addressing part of the podcasting process.

Week 1 (10 & 12 September) - Planning & script writing

Week 2 (17 & 19 September) - Recording

Week 3 (24 & 26 September) - Editing

Week 4 (1 & 3 October) - Open session

Register for a session on the Top of the Pods page

LOOP Workshops

LOOP will provide more focused 1 on 1 support for groups that are wanting guidance for a specific aspect of the podcasting process.

Sessions are 2 hours and can be scheduled for Monday or Tuesday afternoons or Fridays between 9 September and 4 October 2024.

Sign up for Top of the Pods workshops