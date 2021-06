Quiz: Warm and wintery This June we look back at events and all things warm or wintery in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch.

Which of these coal range manufacturers/brand was Christchurch based? Shacklock/Orion Brinsley & Company/Champion Scott Brothers/Atlas Barningham/Zealandia

What website, created by Christchurch City Libraries in 1981, can you use to find ski clubs in Canterbury? Facebook Kete Christchurch Christchurch City Libraries CINCH

Christchurch City Libraries runs a number of courses and activities to keep you warm and busy this winter. From our website, what knitting events could you join? Knit ’n’ yarn held in different branch libraries every day Crochet and chat in different branch libraries every day Croch-et Wool gathering

Which of these events happened on 1 June 1862 in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch? Christchurch Hospital opens in Hagley Park The Royal Princess Theatre re-opens as the first Theatre Royal The Sign of the Kiwi opens Christchurch Cricket Club formed

There is occasionally some snowfall in winter in Ōtautahi/ Christchurch but what year's snowfall came to be known as “the big snow”? 1970 2001 1992 1901

Ice skating in Christchurch had its beginnings at the Centaurus Road Ice Rink in Cashmere. What year did this facility close? 1983 1980 1950 2010

We can keep warm by using cookbooks from the library to cook something warm and delicious. At what dewey numbers would you find cookbooks on pies and cookbooks on soups? 641.8652 and 641.813 641.22 and 641.5946 637 and 641.6374 641

Ōtautahi/Christchurch is the gateway to the Antarctic. Our Antarctic connection began in 1955 with Operation Deep Freeze when US aircraft flew to McMurdo Station. Archives relating to Operation Deep Freeze at Christchurch City Libraries relate to which Task Force? United States Navy Task Force 43 Navy Task Force 1 Air Force 1 Military Task Force 40

Explorers Scott and Amundsen raced to reach the South Pole. Where is Captain Scott’s statue located in Ōtautahi and what was the date of its original unveiling? Cathedral Square, 1917 The Botanic Gardens, 1912 The Antarctic Centre, 1915 Corner of Oxford Terrace and Worcester Street, 1917

What gifts from the people of Christchurch did Robert Falcon Scott write letters of thanks to the Town Clerk about? (The Letters have been digitized and are held by Christchurch City Libraries) Animal ornaments Clothing and sheep Sheep and a mounted horseshoe Camera gear

