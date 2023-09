Quiz: Women's suffrage The month of September celebrates the fight for women’s suffrage in Aotearoa. The country gave women the right to vote in 1893, becoming the first nation to do so. To commemorate this historic event, test your knowledge with our voting rights quiz!

Who was the governor that signed the Electoral Act 1893 into existence? Lord Stirling Lord Glasgow Lord Edinburgh Lord Perth The Electoral Act 1893 granted New Zealand women aged 21 and over the right to vote in elections. What date was it passed in Parliament? 2 September 1893 14 September 1893 19 September 1893 27 September 1893 Henry Wright got so fed up with women fighting for voting rights that he put up a sign on his front gate which declared that they should stop: "Behaving as uncivilised creatures without a master or a husband" "Meddling in masculine concerns of which they are profoundly ignorant" "Setting aside their feminine charms for the masculine sphere" "Ruining any chance this country has of stepping towards a moral future" Christchurch suffragist Kate Sheppard was heavily involved with which group? Women's Christian Temperence Union Young Women's Christian Association Ladies for Social Change Christchurch Women's League Which flower features on the $10 note and is the symbol of the suffrage movement? White camellia Hydrangea Chrysanthemum Hyacinth Mary Ann Colclough advocated for women's voting rights in a range of newspapers under what name? Annie Apple Penny Peach Polly Plum Winnie Walnut Elizabeth McCombs was the second woman to be elected to membership at the Christchurch City Council (the first being Ada Wells). What year was she elected as New Zealand's first female MP while standing for the Lyttelton electorate? 1899 1918 1933 1941 The 31,872-signature petition advocating for women's suffrage was dramatically unrolled across the floor of Parliament when it was presented to politicians in 1893. How many metres long was it? 58 metres 114 metres 212 metres 270 metres The White Ribbon: for God, Home and Humanity was a publication that openly advocated for women's suffrage. What roles did women play in the running of it? Male owned and female managed Female owned and female managed Male owned and male managed Female owned and male managed How many women were registered to vote in the 1893 election, which occurred less than two months after female suffrage was granted? 32,592 women 56,277 women 89,903 women 107,461 women