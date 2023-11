Work your way through the 12 questions of this quiz loosely based on the famous Christmas song.

On the first day of Christmas my true love gave to me... A partridge in a pear tree. The chukar partridge was first introduced to New Zealand in what year? A: 1826 B: 1876 C: 1926 D: 1976 Two turtle doves. The Nurses' Memorial Chapel is notable for many reasons, but the sinking of which ship does it commemorate? A: The Marquette B: The Lancastria C: The Lusitania D: HMS Hood Three French hens. Which of these is not an Akaroa street name? A: Rue Jolie B: Rue Lavaud C: Rue Balguerie D: Avenue Victor Hugo Four calling birds. According to our Christchurch| Ōtautahi Chronology, the first telephone exchange in the country opened in Christchurch | Ōtautahi on 24 September of which year? A: 1876 B: 1881 C: 1905 D: 1913 Five gold rings. In 1862 New Zealand's first professional – but illegal – boxing match was held next to which river? A: Avon | Ōtākaro B: Ashley | Rakahuri C: Heathcote | Ōpāwaho D: Waimakariri Six geese a-laying. Which board was in charge of Christchurch | Ōtautahi's sewers? A: Christchurch Hospital Board B: Christchurch Waste Land Board C: Christchurch Drainage Board D: Christchurch Road Board Seven swans a-swimming. Formerly situated on the corner of Victoria Square, what did the Park Royal Hotel later become known as? A: Hilton B: Crowne Plaza C: Holiday Inn D: Quest Apartments Eight maids a-milking. What drink was provided to New Zealand school children for free between 1937 and 1967? A: Orange juice B: Tea C: Milk D: Mineral water Nine ladies dancing. A Gap Filler project that started in 2012 and which has moved around a bit, Dance-O-Mat, was first located on which central Christchurch | Ōtautahi street? A: St Asaph Street B: Montreal Street C: Fitzgerald Avenue D: Rolleston Avenue Ten lords a-leaping. A favourite on the Christchurch | Ōtautahi calendar, in what season does Bread and Circus, the World Buskers Festival take place? A: Winter B: Spring C: Summer D: Autumn Eleven pipers piping. Which New Zealand city is known as the 'Edinburgh of the South'? A: Hamilton B: Dunedin C: Invercargill D: Christchurch Twelve drummers drumming. Lyttelton hosts sailors from around the world, but which of these is one of the former names of the town? A: Wharncliffe B: Cambridge C: Courtenay D: Port Cooper