QUIZ: An Aotearoa/ New Zealand autumn

by
Some questions about March, April, May and autumn in general.
Easter sports tournaments were common in the early 20th century. Which sport did a Miss Cowlishaw play at a 1908 tournament in Ōtautahi/Christchurch?
According to a well-known Kiwi supermarket, what is the most popular type of kūmara?
May 2000 saw the launch of which nationwide cultural celebration?
What type of trees don’t lose their leaves in autumn?
Christchurch Pride is celebrated in March. Aotearoa/New Zealand was the 13th country in the world to legalise what?
The Super Rugby season used to nicely fit into the autumn months of March, April and May. In what year did the Super 12 tournament begin?
Seeing action in in North Africa and Europe, one of the units we remember on Anzac Day is the 28th (Māori) Battalion. In which crucial battle did they take part in in 1942?
Matatiki Hornby Centre iopens on 19 April 2024. The very first Hornby Library which opened in March 1972 was situated in which local building?
In what year did the Anzac Day Dawn Service return to Cathedral Square following several years of post-earthquake disruption?
Which of these plants will be in bloom at Te Māra Huaota o Waipapa | Christchurch Botanic Gardens in autumn?
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This information will be submitted via email. .

Add a comment

More by cclstaff

BorrowBox: An evening with Kate Morton 9pm Tuesday 9 April

Books for Kids and Tweens newsletter

Nanny Jo and the wild mokopuna: Making the final journey

Discover New Posts

BorrowBox: An evening with Kate Morton 9pm Tuesday 9 April

Open Christchurch 2024: Friday 3 to Sunday 5 May

Fantasy and Science Fiction newsletter

Add a comment to: QUIZ: An Aotearoa/ New Zealand autumn

We welcome your respectful and on-topic comments and questions in this limited public forum. To find out more, please see Appropriate Use When Posting Content. Community-contributed content represents the views of the user, not those of Christchurch City Libraries Ngā Kete Wānanga o Ōtautahi