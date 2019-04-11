Albert the sheep in a bath: Picturing Canterbury

Mrs Rosemary Halloumis giving her pet sheep, Albert, a bath at his home on Taylors Avenue, Fendalton. Albert is being groomed ahead of his appearance at the Christchurch Festival floral parade. 25 February 1984.

Do you have any photographs of the Christchurch Festival floral parades? If so, feel free to contribute to our collection.

The Discovery Wall is a large interactive exhibition which allows several people to simultaneously explore images and stories of the history of the people and places of Christchurch. It is viewable on the ground floor of Tūranga, 60 Cathedral Square, Christchurch, New Zealand. Images displayed on the Wall can also be found on the Discovery Wall website.

