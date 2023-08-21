Beginning with Timataka: Simone’s pick of WORD Christchurch 2023

This year’s WORD Festival is set to open on Wednesday night with a very special event: Tīmataka, a night of story-telling, poetry and waiata, featuring a trio of talented writers and musicians: Ben Brown (Ngāti Mahuta, Ngāti Koroki, Ngāti Paoa), Ruby Solly (Kāi Tahu, Waitaha, Kāti Māmoe), and Ariana Tikao (Kāi Tahu).

I look forward to seeing and hearing what happens when these three take the stage together. They are all accomplished performers, and this event will bring together their talents, culture and creativity.

Ben Brown is a storyteller and poet, author of many acclaimed children’s books and his memoir ‘A Fish in the Swim of the World’. I first saw him perform at a poetry event several years ago and was blown away, so I always look forward to listening to him weave words and tales.

Ruby Solly and Ariana Tikao are tāonga pūoro musicians who make incredible music. They collaborate in the quartet Tararua, and both have established solo careers. Solly is a poet, her new book The Artist explores stories of her southern whakapapa and was published this year. Tīkao’s work explores themes relating to mana wahine and her Kāi Tahu identity. She has released several albums and a recent book Mokorua: Ngā Korero Mō Tōku Moko Kauae - My Story of Moko Kauae.

There’s so much more I could say about all of them, but the best thing is to come along yourself! You can also see Ruby Solly at Summoning Whakapapa and Confluence, and Ariana Tikao at Summoning Whakapapa and Unruly memories.

Simone

Library Assistant

Aranui Library