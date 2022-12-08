Celebrate International LEGO Day 2023 and Brick your Book at the Library

Ever wondered how your favourite book would look made from Lego? Get the whānau together, use our Lego or yours, and recreate a scene or character to be in to win our Brick your Book competition! Enter and be in to win.

Want some inspiration? Check out the entries in last year's Brick your book competition, or one of our many Lego titles in our collection.

International Lego Day is Saturday 28 January 2023.

Imagination Station Pop-ups at libraries

No Lego of your own at home to create your book-inspired build? Come along to one of the libraries below from Monday 23 to Monday 30 January and use the Imagination Station Lego on site.

New Brighton Library

Fendalton Library

South Library

We'll also have giant soft Lego to play with at Redwood Library all day on Friday 27 January.

Brick your Book competition (20 to 30 January 2023)

PRIZES

5 free class prizes for use in the next school holidays (supplied by Imagination Station)

Fun Lego prize packs

This competition will be open for entries from 20 to 30 January 2023.

Terms and Conditions

Competition is open from Friday 20 January to Monday 30 January 2023 5pm. Winners will be announced on the Christchurch City Libraries Facebook page, and website. Prize allocation is at the discretion of the Christchurch City Council. All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. Entries must have all correct contact details completed on the entry form. Photos of the entries will become property of Christchurch City Libraries. “LEGO®, DUPLO®, TECHNIC®, and MINDSTORMS® are trademarks of the LEGO Group, and use of these terms does not imply authorisation or endorsement of this event.

More LEGO