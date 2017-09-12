Celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori with Tuhinga Pikitia – Te Reo Māori Picture Books

Some people might say they're just here for the kai, but I would say I'm just here for the tuhinga pikitia*. I love picture books, I really do. A good picture book is a work of art.

One of my all-time favourite picture books is Kei Te Pēhea Koe? by Tracy Duncan.

I love it because the illustrations are so evocative, just one look at the picture for "makariri" makes me shiver, and there's no mistaking how hungry the little girl on the "matekai" page feels. The words are in both Māori and English which is great for people like me, who aren't fluent in te reo.

Another favourite of mine is Ngā kahumoe o te ngeru by Catherine Foreman. I remember the first time I read this book, when it came through the returns slot one quiet evening at Fendalton Library. The cat looked so sweet, tucked up in bed with his colourful pjs and his cuddly little rabbit, that I had to read it, even though I knew I probably wouldn't understand a word. This is a lovely story, about a cat who wears a different pair of pyjamas each night, which inspire wonderful dreams...but when he wears his MONSTER pyjamas -- well you can guess what happens! I understood all of this, just from the pictures. Because, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words.

I enjoy the English version too, but somehow, when I read it, it doesn't seem quite as magical as that time I "read" the te reo version.

Just the other week, I discovered a beautiful new favourite -- Hush by Joy Cowley. This is a kiwi version of the classic lullaby, beautiful illustrated by Andrew Burdan.

When Miss Missy was a baby, I used to sing Hush Little Baby to her, but I couldn't remember the words properly, and made up my own version -- I wish this book had been around then! Joy Cowley is much better than I am at making up words! The te reo translation is at the back of the book -- I think it's a shame the two languages aren't together on the same page, but still, it's a lovely book, and a beautiful song to share with your tamariki.

If you like waiata, then Sharon Holt is worth keeping an eye out for. She has lots of te reo titles, which include CDs to sing along with, which is a great way to learn the reo. Kei te Peke Ahau is lots of fun, with all the rere, peke, and pakipaki (flying, jumping, and clapping). Each page has a different animal and action to do, ending up with e moe pēpi -- sleeping like a baby (not an animal, I know...unless it's jungle hour, then babies are definitely animals).

Speaking of pēpi, it is the beautiful illustrations of pēpi and tamariki in Kanohi by Kitty Brown that make this book. This bilingual pukapuka is full of gorgeous, cheeky kids, with text in both te Reo and English. I can't quite make up my mind if my favourite is the taringa picture or the ngutu one. This series of board books are perfect if you want to teach your tamariki a little bit of te Reo, or maybe learn a bit yourself. In fact, it was Kitty Brown's desire to reconnect with her reo that prompted her to write the books. You can read more about this in our interview with her.

If you want more ideas for ways to share te reo with your tamariki, then check out our page of resources

During te Wiki o te Reo Māori, we'll have Storytimes with te reo Māori at all our libraries.

*The food is pretty good too. OK, I'm actually just here for the food AND the picture books!

